Water security a concern, depleting groundwater a challenge for India: PM Modi at Jal-Jan Abhiyan launch
While addressing the launch of Brahma Kumaris' Jal Jan Abhiyan's launch via video conferencing, PM Modi highlighted on the need to build water security and preserve the depleting groundwater reserve in India
While addressing Brahma Kumaris' Jal-Jan Abhiyan launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the campaign is beginning at a time when the whole world is seeing the the water crisis as the crisis of future. He said that the world is waking up in 21st century to realise that there is limited water to be used on the earth.
