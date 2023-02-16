While addressing Brahma Kumaris' Jal-Jan Abhiyan launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the campaign is beginning at a time when the whole world is seeing the the water crisis as the crisis of future. He said that the world is waking up in 21st century to realise that there is limited water to be used on the earth.

“Jal Jan Abhiyan is beginning at a time when water crisis is being globally seen as a crisis of the future. In 21st century,the world is understanding the seriousness that the earth has limited water resources," said PM Modi at Jal Jan Abhiyan in Sirohi, Rajasthan via video conferencing on Thursday.

Also Read: 1 crore new rural households got tap water connection since 2019: Govt

He also expressed his happiness on seeking blessings from the late Rajyogini Dadi Janki ji and called it, his biggest asset.

Highlighting the issue of water scarcity in India, PM Modi said that India is facing a huge challenge due to depleting groundwater levels.

Also Read: Water vision for 2047 a big contribution to Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

“In the Amrit Kaal, India is looking towards water as the future. There will be a tomorrow if there is water", the Prime Minister remarked and underlined that joint efforts have to be made starting today.

He also highlighted that the campaign will be an opportunity for the public to participate in the country's water conservation effort. He said an emotional connect with natural resources will automatically reduce their exploitation by humans.

Mentioning how water is also worshipped among Hindus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Water conservation is the culture of our society and the centre of our social thinking. That's why we consider water to be God and our rivers as mothers."

Also Read: 'Good to read this', Zerodha's Nithin Kamath's tweet gets a response from PM Modi

Prime Minister also expressed his grief on how the issue of water conservation was neglected in past decades by the government. He also talked about campaigns launched by the BJP-led government like Namami Gange, ‘Catch the Rain’ , 55 Amrit Sarovar, Atal Bhujal Yojana, etc that will help in water conservation in India.

He also highlighted on the need to link women with water conservation projects. He said that rural women are leading important schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission through water committees. Similarly, Brahma Kumari sisters and their campaign can also play a crucial role in water conservation.

(With agency inputs)