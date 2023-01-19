‘Water security is necessary for development of…’: PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 01:56 PM IST
PM Modi emphasized on the need of water security, saying that it is necessary for the development of 21st century India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs10,800 crore in Karnataka. These projects are related to irrigation, drinking water, and National Highway development in Kodekal, Yadgiri district.