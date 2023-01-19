Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs10,800 crore in Karnataka. These projects are related to irrigation, drinking water, and National Highway development in Kodekal, Yadgiri district.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that Yadgiri has a great history which houses marvelous monuments and possesses prosperous culture and traditions.

He said that the ongoing development projects in Karnataka would not only enhance the ease of living in the areas of Yadgir, Kalaburagi, and Raichur but will also strengthen the employment.

The Prime Minister further emphasized on the need of water security, saying that it is necessary for the development of 21st century India.

“The next 25 years is going to be 'Amrit Kaal' for every citizen and State, and we have to build a developed India in this period. India can be developed when there are good crops in the fields and industries expand too," he stated.

Targeting the Congress party without naming it, PM Modi said that earlier governments had shirked their responsibilities declaring Yadgiri and surrounding regions of north Karnataka as backward. “Our government's priority is not vote bank, our priority is development."

According to the Prime Minister, the BJP-led double engine governments (both at Centre and the State) means ‘double welfare’ which is benefitting Karnataka. “Water Security and developments related to Pharma sector have also been ensured in Yadgir," he said.

Later in the day, Modi will be in Malkhed, Kalaburagi district where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to eligible beneficiaries of newly-declared revenue villages and also lay the foundation stone for a National Highway project.

This visit holds significance as the ruling BJP party is preparing for assembly polls in the state and has set a target of winning at least 150 out of the 224 seats up for election in May.