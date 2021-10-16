Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Water supply to the national capital, Noida and Agra is expected to get affected due to maintenance work of the Ganga canal in Muzaffarnagar, which was closed on 15 October, an official of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Water supply to the national capital, Noida and Agra is expected to get affected due to maintenance work of the Ganga canal in Muzaffarnagar, which was closed on 15 October, an official of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department stated.

Upendra Kumar, superintending engineer of UP Irrigation Department, said that the canal will remain closed till 5 November for maintenance work, affecting water supply in Delhi and UP. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Upendra Kumar, superintending engineer of UP Irrigation Department, said that the canal will remain closed till 5 November for maintenance work, affecting water supply in Delhi and UP. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Water supply in 19 districts of UP – Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Firozabad – would be disrupted and farmers are likely to face a shortage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Water supply in 19 districts of UP – Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Firozabad – would be disrupted and farmers are likely to face a shortage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During this period, farmers may have to partially rely upon tubewells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields.

During this period, farmers may have to partially rely upon tubewells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}