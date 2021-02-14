Water supply in parts of Delhi likely to be affected due to high turbidity

Water supply in parts of Delhi likely to be affected due to high turbidity1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 03:48 PM IST
The Delhi Jal Board urge citizens to use water judiciously. Water tankers inadequate numbers are being deployed and all possible efforts being made to reduce turbidity, Raghav Chadha said
NEW DELHI : Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that water supply in parts of south, east and north-east Delhi is likely to be affected as two water treatment plants in the national capital were operating at a reduced capacity.
The Delhi Jal Board vice chairman said in a series of tweets that turbidity in raw water fetched by Delhi from Upper Ganga Canal has increased to unprecedented levels of 8000 Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU) because of the recent Uttarakhand floods.
As a result, the water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi are currently operating at reduced capacity, because of the recent Uttarakhand floods, Chadha added.
"The Delhi Jal Board urge citizens to use water judiciously. Water tankers inadequate numbers are being deployed and all possible efforts being made to reduce turbidity," Chadha tweeted.
Turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid. High turbidity can be caused by debris, silt, mud, algae, plant pieces, melting glaciers, sawdust, wood ashes or chemicals in the water.
