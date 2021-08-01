Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Water supply in parts of Delhi to be affected today. Check details here

Water supply in parts of Delhi to be affected today. Check details here

Picture for representation. Water supply in parts of Delhi will be disrupted today.
1 min read . 05:59 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

On Saturday, a massive sinkhole was spotted near Hauz Khas. Thereafter, the area was blocked and barricaded by the traffic department

New Delhi: Water supply in parts of Delhi will be disrupted today due to repair work of leakage under Hauz Khas IIT flyover in the national capital, said Delhi Jal Board after a massive sinkhole was spotted in the area.

According to Delhi Jal Board, water supply will be affected in Sarvodaya Enclave, Sarvapriya Vihar, Azad Apartments, Kalu Sarai, Begumpur, Ber Sarai, Jia Sarai, Adchini, Katwaria Sarai, Mehrauli, Green Park, Hauz Khas, RK Puram and adjoining areas

"Due to repair of leakage under Hauz Khas IIT flyover, the morning and evening water supply on August 1 in Sarvodaya Enclave, Sarvapriya Vihar, Azad Apartments, Kalu Sarai, Begumpur, Ber Sarai, Jia Sarai, Adchini, Katwaria Sarai, Mehrauli, Green Park, Hauz Khas, RK Puram and adjoining areas will be affected," said the Delhi Jal Board in an official statement.

On Saturday, a massive sinkhole was spotted near Hauz Khas. Thereafter, the area was blocked and barricaded by the traffic department.

