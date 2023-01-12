Water supply to be affected in many parts of Delhi today - All you need to know

According to the Delhi Jal Board, water supply in several areas - including those in northwest, west, central, and south Delhi - will not be available from 10 am on January 12 to 10 pm on January 13.
Water supply will be affected in several parts of Delhi on on Thursday and Friday amid work related to the interconnection of new pipelines. Residents of the national capital had also faced water supply disruptions earlier this week on Tuesday as the Delhi Jal Board conducted maintenance work.
"The DJB is working on the interconnections of new pipelines that carry the raw water mains within Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phase-I. The infrastructural development will impact the water supply in the national capital," a statement said.
Those living in the affected areas have been asked to store sufficient quantities of water. Residents can also request the Board for water tankers.
The central control room can be reached at 011-23527679 and 1916.
In tangential news, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday that the national capital would soon bring in a one-time settlement scheme to clear water bill pendency. The Delhi Jal Board will prepare a report within a week to implement the scheme for complaints related to wrong and inflated water bills.
In its latest meeting the DJB also decided that people could now get a new meter installed in place of their old one for an existing connection - without applying to the DJB for a replacement.
"The DJB approved several projects, including setting up 10 underground reservoirs. Under this, four old underground reservoirs will be upgraded while six will come up…The government will lay a 300-kilometre pipeline while 84 kilometres of the old pipeline will be upgraded. It will lay new sewer lines in 44 unauthorised colonies and 14 villages of Karawal Nagar, Burari and Narela," the deputy chief minister said.
