Home >News >India >Water supply to be affected in several parts of Delhi: Jal Board's Raghav Chadha

Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Raghav Chadha on Monday informed that water supply will be affected in parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi.

Chadha said that water supply will be affected because of an increase in pollutants in raw water discharged from Haryana.

"Due to increase in pollutants (amonia levels) in raw water discharged from Haryana, the water supply will be affected in parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi," Chadha tweeted.


"We endeavour to restore normal water supply as soon as possible," he added.

He also urged the people to use water judiciously.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project. (ANI)

PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project: Latest updates

2 min read . 23 Jul 2020
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. (PTI)

Haryana's Sirsa to get medical college soon

1 min read . 06:01 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout