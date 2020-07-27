Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Water supply to be affected in several parts of Delhi: Jal Board's Raghav Chadha
A resident fills drinking water in containers from a municipal water tanker at Royapuram in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Water supply to be affected in several parts of Delhi: Jal Board's Raghav Chadha

1 min read . 12:32 PM IST Staff Writer

Chadha said that water supply will be affected because of an increase in pollutants in raw water discharged from Haryana.

Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Raghav Chadha on Monday informed that water supply will be affected in parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi.

Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Raghav Chadha on Monday informed that water supply will be affected in parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi.

Chadha said that water supply will be affected because of an increase in pollutants in raw water discharged from Haryana.

Chadha said that water supply will be affected because of an increase in pollutants in raw water discharged from Haryana.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Due to increase in pollutants (amonia levels) in raw water discharged from Haryana, the water supply will be affected in parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi," Chadha tweeted.

"We endeavour to restore normal water supply as soon as possible," he added.

He also urged the people to use water judiciously.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated