Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday inaugurated water taxi service between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. “Water taxi services between Belapur Jetty and Domestic Cruise Terminal at Mumbai Port will reduce travel time between Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai from ~1.5 hrs to >30 mins; service to ease road traffic congestion, encourage use of Mumbai Harbour for transportation," said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Navi Mumbai is getting a state-of-the-art jetty at Belapur; Mumbai Maritime Board has successfully implemented the project, which is worth ₹8.37 cr., funded on 50:50 basis by Centre and state government.

"We are looking at starting the services soon. Initially, we will start with 10-50 seater vessels, following which it can be increased as per the response," said Jalota. The plan also includes services to Rewas and Kashid. A senior official from MbPT said that the charges would range between ₹300- ₹400. “The idea is that it should be in a similar range as normal taxis, otherwise people would not prefer water transport," the official earlier said to Hindustan Times.

View Full Image Interior of the water taxi

Mumbai's first and only high-speed boat: Catamaran and shall be focusing on high- speed boats / crafts to be used as water taxi covering Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai all the way to Dharamtar.

Domestic Cruise Terminal – Dharamtar, Karnaja, Rewas Aware

On the eastern side of the Mumbai harbour entrance lies the Dharamtar creek of the river Amba, which is formed by confluence of Amba river, Karanja creek and Patalganga River on the west coast of Maharashtra.

View Full Image Interior of the water taxi

Meanwhile, according to the official website, Dharamtar port is a tri-modal port with focus on logistics engineering. It handles container transportation as well as bulk and break bulk transportation by road, sea and rail (under development). Dharamtar port also carries out transshipment of containers. It is known for providing special scheduled barge services using the Inland water mode. This will provide an ease of transport to all the people who do daily commuting. Reduced time will be 1 hour from 4-5 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.