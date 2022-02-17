"We are looking at starting the services soon. Initially, we will start with 10-50 seater vessels, following which it can be increased as per the response," said Jalota. The plan also includes services to Rewas and Kashid. A senior official from MbPT said that the charges would range between ₹300- ₹400. “The idea is that it should be in a similar range as normal taxis, otherwise people would not prefer water transport," the official earlier said to Hindustan Times.

