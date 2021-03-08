The Maharashtra government on Monday announced to develop waterways around Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai."The government has decided to utilize the waterways around Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai for the purpose of water transport. Vasai to Kalyan water transport service will be made available in the first phase," state finance minister Ajit Pawar said while presenting the Budget.

"The Bandra-Versova Sea Link work has already started. The project's length is 17 km and the estimated cost is ₹11,333 crore," he said.

"Our aim is to provide transport facilities of international standards in Mumbai," the finance minister added.

The estimated cost of Bandra-Versova-Virar Sea Link is ₹42,000 crore and its feasibility report is ready, he added.

A four-lane flyover is under construction to connect Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Shivdi-Nhava Sheva transharbor link which is likely to be completed in three years, he said.

Commenting on the Budget proposals, Rohit Poddar, managing director, Poddar Housing and Development Ltd said, "The waterways for transit between Mumbai, Thane to Navi Mumbai, and Vasai to Kalyan will help ease traffic congestion, enhance the transit experience for commuters. The same will also create new jobs and development around the region."

The land acquisition for 126 km Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, to be developed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation with estimated cost of ₹40,000 crore, is in progress, Pawar said.

It will connect the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Navi Mumbai Airport and Nhava Sheva-Shivdi Trans-harbor Link.

The construction of 15 km long and 40 meters wide Thane Coastal Road, parallel to Thane Creek, is in progress and likely to cost ₹1,250 crore, the minister said.

The construction of flyovers at Mumbra Bypass Junction, Shil Kalyan Phata, Shil Phata and Kalyan Phata Junction and widening of highway and construction of an underpass at Kalyan Phata are in progress, he informed.

The work of 14 metro lines in the Mumbai region is at various stages of completion, he said, adding that Metro-lines - 2A and 7 will be completed this year.

Tender process is underway for Goregaon-Mulund link road, with estimated cost of ₹6,600 crore, Pawar said.

The Mumbai coastal road project is scheduled to be completed before 2024 and the construction of tunnel in south Mumbai besides seven rail over-bridges is going on, he said.

₹400 crore has been allocated for the memorial of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

Battery-operated bicycles are getting a good response in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is planning to construct separate cycle tracks on the Eastern and Western Express Highways in Mumbai, Pawar said.

Sewage water treatment plants are planned at Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Versova and Malad in Mumbai at an expected cost of ₹19,500 crore.

A preliminary survey for a project to convert saline ocean water into potable water at Manori, Malad has been done and the report is expected before December 2021.

A project for rejuvenation of the Mithi river which flows through Mumbai will start from March with expected cost is ₹450 crore, while ₹1,550 crore projects for rejuvenation of Dahisar, Poisar and Oshivara rivers are also set to start, Pawar said.

(With inputs from agencies)









