Waterfield Advisors launches wealth advisory platform for women

Waterfield Advisors launches wealth advisory platform for women1 min read . 08 Mar 2023
Waterfield manages over USD 4 billion in assets on behalf of some of the largest business families in the country, through its nine offices
Waterfield manages over USD 4 billion in assets on behalf of some of the largest business families in the country, through its nine offices
A wealth advisory platform for high-net-worth women was launched on Wednesday by Waterfield Advisors, a leading multi-family office and wealth advisory firm.
A wealth advisory platform for high-net-worth women was launched on Wednesday by Waterfield Advisors, a leading multi-family office and wealth advisory firm.
The advisory said in a statement that the new platform, which will be called Heritage, will aim to manage and serve wealthy women clients on investment and non-investment needs across asset classes and geographic regions by providing curated financial literacy programs.
The advisory said in a statement that the new platform, which will be called Heritage, will aim to manage and serve wealthy women clients on investment and non-investment needs across asset classes and geographic regions by providing curated financial literacy programs.
It also vows to zero in on milder issues such as gathering pledges for organizations, training counseling for cutting edge, making influence through their generous giving, and special admittance to occasions and attendant services, said Soumya Rajan, the organizer and CEO of Waterfield.
It also vows to zero in on milder issues such as gathering pledges for organizations, training counseling for cutting edge, making influence through their generous giving, and special admittance to occasions and attendant services, said Soumya Rajan, the organizer and CEO of Waterfield.
"Around one-third of the global wealth is now owned by women. With our distinctive proposition, we aim to help women become more confident and comfortable with their wealth, advise them on their investment decisions, and build a strong community of women of wealth in the country," she added.
"Around one-third of the global wealth is now owned by women. With our distinctive proposition, we aim to help women become more confident and comfortable with their wealth, advise them on their investment decisions, and build a strong community of women of wealth in the country," she added.
Through its nine offices, Waterfield, which was established in 2011, manages over USD 4 billion in assets on behalf of some of the country's largest business families. Waterfield provides a comprehensive range of services, such as philanthropic advisory, succession planning, family governance, and investment advisory.
Through its nine offices, Waterfield, which was established in 2011, manages over USD 4 billion in assets on behalf of some of the country's largest business families. Waterfield provides a comprehensive range of services, such as philanthropic advisory, succession planning, family governance, and investment advisory.