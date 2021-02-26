Waterfield to raise $100 million from family offices to back Indian PE/VC funds

“Family offices are in a way paying the tuition for the fund managers to learn, and the fund managers then go to the larger institutions to raise capital for the longer term. With this fund we are saying that family offices may have paid the tuition, but family offices are also reaping the benefits subsequently by coming in as an institutional force. I think that is something that I’m hoping that this vehicle will actually do. Because we see it very often. There’s just no space for the family office, once you’ve got access to institutional funds," said Rajan.