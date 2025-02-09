Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised to the people of Delhi that the BJP government will clean Yamuna river, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma suggested the Centre seek help from Delhi’s top engineering institutes such as IIT Delhi and Delhi Technological University (DTU).

Vijay Shekhar Sharma's suggestions arrived following PM Modi's address to the party workers after the BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday.

Sharing four points on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma in his suggestions said that the Centre should partner with "Delhi’s top engineering institutes (DTU, IIT Delhi)" under its Yamuna Clean Water Mission.

In addition, Sharma also recommended the setting up of a "grand Yamuna waterfront park" with "lots of nature and evening light and fountain shows like The Pointe in Dubai".

In his third suggestion, Sharma noted a 'A giant observation wheel – Similar to the London Eye' can be constructed.

And in his last suggestion, he recommended Centre to start 'Point-to-point ferries – To decongest roads, inspired by Hong Kong’s Star Ferry'

Here's Vijay Shankar Sharma's tweet:

What PM Modi said? Earlier on Saturday, while addressing the gathering from BJP headquarters in Nee Delhi, PM Modi had said, "I had pledged during the election campaign that we will make Yamunaji the identity of Delhi. No matter how much time is spent or how much energy is used, we will make every effort to serve the Yamuna."

"The existence of Delhi itself has flourished in the lap of Mother Yamuna. The people of Delhi have been crying after seeing the condition of Yamuna as the AAP-DA in Delhi has insulted this faith," the Prime Minister said.

“Maa Yamuna is the source of our spirituality. We bow down to the Yamuna devi who always wishes us well. But these people (AAP) did not pay any attention to Maa Yamuna, and insulted our beliefs. The beliefs of the people of Delhi were crushed under the feet of these people (AAP) and then blatantly accused Haryana,” PM Modi told BJP workers at the party headquarters.