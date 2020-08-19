Home >News >India >Waterlogging in several areas after incessant rains in Delhi
Vehicles ply on waterlogged Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (PTI)

Waterlogging in several areas after incessant rains in Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2020, 10:46 PM IST PTI

  • Delhi-NCR was severely battered by the torrential downpours as it led to havoc by inundating roads and uprooting trees in various parts of the city
  • Stagnant water-logging at underpasses and damages to buildings were also witnessed

NEW DELHI : Incessant rains in Delhi on Wednesday led to waterlogging in several areas of the city while at some parts of buildings fell down due to showers, according to municipal reports.

In north Delhi, waterlogging took place at 16 different locations in areas, including Kirari, Burari and Rohini.

Trees fell at seven different locations and at eight places, parts of building fell due to rain, according to a monsoon report release by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

In south Delhi and east Delhi too, waterlogging occured in several areas.

In areas falling under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, water stagnation was recorded at Shivaji Enclave, Matiala village among other places, the SDMC report said.

One tree fell in Sarai Jullena, near SDMC primary school and another in Greater Kailash-I.

The national capital saw incessant rains various parts of the city on Wednesday, even as neighbouring cities like Gurgaon witness massive waterlogging in the streets after heavy rains lashed NCR.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

