Waterlogging, traffic snarls hit several areas of Delhi after heavy rains
Both roads from the Rajdhani Park metro station towards Mundka and from Tikri towards Peeragarhi are affected due heavy waterlogging
Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas.
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police gave updates on traffic snarls likely across the city.
Both roads from the Rajdhani Park metro station towards Mundka and from Tikri towards Peeragarhi are affected due heavy waterlogging, it said.
The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The relative humidity was 83 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.
The city received 7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD added.
The weather department had predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers on Sunday. It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.
According to the MeT, Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall -- 95 to 106 per cent of the long-period average -- in August.
The national capital had witnessed uncharacteristically heavy rainfall and an irregular weather pattern in July.
On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 27.3 degrees Celsius. PTI AMP IJT IJT
