1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2021, 09:12 AM ISTLivemint
Delhi rain: Visuals of autos stuck, and cars and buses partially submerged in Pragati Maidan and Mathura road went viral
Gurugram traffic police informed about the waterlogging in several areas of city
After several parts of Delhi, NCR received incessant rainfall today morning, waterlogging had hit vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi. Parts of Delhi, Gurugram and Noida received moderate to heavy in the early hours today.
Visuals of autos stuck, and cars and buses partially submerged at Delhi's Pragati Maidan and Mathura road went viral after incessant rainfall.
#WATCH | Vehicles run through inundated roads, a bus stand partially submerged due to waterlogging following heavy rains in several parts of Delhi. Visuals from Mathura road. pic.twitter.com/bt5AUajNDf
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a spell of rain of light intensity over isolated places of the national capital, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.
"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over many places of South-West Delhi, New-Delhi (Lodi road), East-Delhi, Shahdara, Preet Vihar, Central Delhi, NE-Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar," tweeted the IMD.
The Guriugram traffic police notified people regarding the waterlogged areas in the city. According to the Gurugram police, water logging has been reported on Ram chowk (udyog vihar).
Traffic Alert: Water logging has been reported on Ram chowk (udyog vihar). Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolicepic.twitter.com/PN6Cadx02S
Water logging has also been reported on Bilaspur chowk, Shyam chowk jwala meel T-point, Mayfield Garden, Galleria market Red light, and at Pasco Red light.
Traffic Alert: Water logging has been reported at Shyam chowk jwala meel T-point. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolicepic.twitter.com/GwMG3T7ZEC
Traffic Alert: Water logging has been reported on Bilaspur chowk. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolicepic.twitter.com/KDPqGz4U6e
Traffic Alert: Water logging has been reported at Galleria market Red light. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolicepic.twitter.com/NBp6og3gPX