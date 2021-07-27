After several parts of Delhi, NCR received incessant rainfall today morning, waterlogging had hit vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi. Parts of Delhi, Gurugram and Noida received moderate to heavy in the early hours today.

Visuals of autos stuck, and cars and buses partially submerged at Delhi's Pragati Maidan and Mathura road went viral after incessant rainfall.

#WATCH | Autos stuck, cars partially submerged amid heavily waterlogged roads due to incessant rains in Delhi. Visuals from near Pragati Maidan. pic.twitter.com/cBiX5rdDMd — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

#WATCH | Vehicles run through inundated roads, a bus stand partially submerged due to waterlogging following heavy rains in several parts of Delhi. Visuals from Mathura road. pic.twitter.com/bt5AUajNDf — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

#WATCH | Morning downpour causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/dF9JWNhWuM — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a spell of rain of light intensity over isolated places of the national capital, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over many places of South-West Delhi, New-Delhi (Lodi road), East-Delhi, Shahdara, Preet Vihar, Central Delhi, NE-Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar," tweeted the IMD.

Waterlogging in Gurugram in these areas:

The Guriugram traffic police notified people regarding the waterlogged areas in the city. According to the Gurugram police, water logging has been reported on Ram chowk (udyog vihar).

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported on Ram chowk (udyog vihar). Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/PN6Cadx02S — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) July 27, 2021

Water logging has also been reported on Bilaspur chowk, Shyam chowk jwala meel T-point, Mayfield Garden, Galleria market Red light, and at Pasco Red light.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported at Shyam chowk jwala meel T-point. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/GwMG3T7ZEC — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) July 27, 2021

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported on Bilaspur chowk. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/KDPqGz4U6e — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) July 27, 2021

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported at Galleria market Red light. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/NBp6og3gPX — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) July 27, 2021

The Noida traffic police also informed commuters going to Labour Chowk to be careful as the roads have been completely waterlogged because of continuous overnight rainfall.





यातायात अलर्ट

लेवर चौक पर बारिश का पानी भरने के कारण यातायात धीमी गति से चल रहा है।

यातायात पुलिस कर्मी यातायात सामान्य बनाने में लगे हैं।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/t6zndOxsnL — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) July 27, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.