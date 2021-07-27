Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida due to heavy rainfall

Waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida due to heavy rainfall

New Delhi: Traffic jam near ITO due to waterlogging following heavy rains.
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Livemint

  • Delhi rain: Visuals of autos stuck, and cars and buses partially submerged in Pragati Maidan and Mathura road went viral
  • Gurugram traffic police informed about the waterlogging in several areas of city

After several parts of Delhi, NCR received incessant rainfall today morning, waterlogging had hit vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi. Parts of Delhi, Gurugram and Noida received moderate to heavy in the early hours today.

Visuals of autos stuck, and cars and buses partially submerged at Delhi's Pragati Maidan and Mathura road went viral after incessant rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a spell of rain of light intensity over isolated places of the national capital, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over many places of South-West Delhi, New-Delhi (Lodi road), East-Delhi, Shahdara, Preet Vihar, Central Delhi, NE-Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar," tweeted the IMD.

Waterlogging in Gurugram in these areas:

The Guriugram traffic police notified people regarding the waterlogged areas in the city. According to the Gurugram police, water logging has been reported on Ram chowk (udyog vihar).

Water logging has also been reported on Bilaspur chowk, Shyam chowk jwala meel T-point, Mayfield Garden, Galleria market Red light, and at Pasco Red light.

The Noida traffic police also informed commuters going to Labour Chowk to be careful as the roads have been completely waterlogged because of continuous overnight rainfall.

