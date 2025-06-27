‘Water-mixed diesel’ halts MP CM Mohan Yadav's convoy as 19 vehicles break down — what went wrong?

Nineteen vehicles from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s convoy had to be towed as they broke down after being filled with contaminated diesel late Thursday night.

The vehicles were supposed to be part of Yadav’s convoy on Friday, who was in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh for a regional industry skill and development conclave.

Petrol pump sealed The incident occurred when the convoy stopped at a petrol pump in Ratlam for refuelling, unaware that the diesel being dispensed was contaminated with water. The petrol pump was sealed after the fraudulent practice came to light, reported PTI.

Some vehicles managed to leave the fuel station but stalled on the highway shortly after, while others could not even move from the pump.

Convoy driver reveals details Shubham Parmar, a driver from the convoy, spoke to the local media about the incident. He said that the vehicles were on their way from Indore for the chief minister’s programme on Friday.

“We came all the way from Indore and got down at this Bharat petrol pump to refuel. The first few vehicles that left the petrol pump stopped on the highway, but the others stopped at the petrol pump itself,” he said.

The driver said that when they checked the fuel, they found it was mixed with water, following which the local officials were alerted.

Further Investigation underway Ashish Upadhyay, the local naib tehsildar, said an investigation was underway. Upadhyay had also questioned the petrol pump authorities, who suspected that the diesel tanks may have been filled with rain water in the last few days, leading to contamination, the news agency reported.

The authorities have temporarily sealed the petrol pump and have been attempting to track the owner of the establishment for further questioning.