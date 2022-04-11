Waterways will usher a new era of growth in the North-East: Minister

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Inaugurating the exhibition at the Waterways Conclave in Dibrugarh, Asaam, Sarbananda Sonowal said that a waterways ecosystem that will connect India with its neighbouring nations and lead to newer job opportunities is being developed under the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Vision’
Waterways will usher in a new era of growth in the country’s North-Eastern region, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday.
Inaugurating the exhibition at the Waterways Conclave in Dibrugarh, Asaam, the minister said that a waterways ecosystem that will connect India with its neighbouring nations and lead to newer job opportunities is being developed under the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Vision’.
Waterways Conclave opened to a bevy of industry stakeholders and policymakers visiting the city. As many as six MoUs are slated to be signed during the event. In addition, more than forty national and global companies are participating in the exhibition.
Inland Waterways Authority of India(IWAI) has set up a theme pavilion to highlight the potential of the waterways sector and showcase its projects. Additionally, a dedicated Netherland Country Pavilion - comprising several Dutch companies to showcase new technology and innovation for the waterways sector - is set up at the exhibition. L&T, Brahmaputra Crackers and Polymer Limited (BCPL), ITD Cementation, among others, are participating in the exhibition.
The conclave is also taking forward the vision of Prime Minister on ‘Vocal for Local’ by giving a platform to local companies to highlight Assam’s handicrafts, tea and artisans in the exhibition, notable among these being groups promoted under DRDA, Dibrugarh.
