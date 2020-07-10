Way to lock in US-India economic potential is to do FTA: US Envoy Juster

"As India has come out of the lockdown period, India has made clear decision not to participate in regional agreement with the Chinese and other countries in Asia. Some of that has been heightened by recent disputes on the border area and in my view to lock in economic potential is to do it a free trade agreement (FTA). It insures that we (US) are the largest market for trade and investment. India service company can continue to provide service to US we can work together in healthcare. I do worry at times that we don't have big enough vision for a trade relationship," Juster said at the virtual platform.