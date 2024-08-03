Wayanad landslide: Centre issues draft to declare 57,000 Sq Km of Western Ghats eco-sensitive; some villages missing

  • Wayanad landslide:The draft notification proposes to declare 9,993.7 sq km in Kerala, including 13 villages in two talukas of the landslide-hit district, as ecologically sensitive

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published3 Aug 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Wayanad landslide: Centre issues draft to declare 57,000 Sq Km of Western Ghats eco-sensitive; some villages missing
Wayanad landslide: Centre issues draft to declare 57,000 Sq Km of Western Ghats eco-sensitive; some villages missing(REUTERS)

The Centre issued a fresh draft notification to declare over 56,800 square kilometres of the Western Ghats across six states, an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA). It includes 13 villages in Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad.

The government has allotted a time span of 60 days, inviting suggestions and objections for the draft. The notification, issued on July 31, came a day after the Wayanad landslides claimed around 300 lives so far, reported the PTI. Severe climate changes, mining in fragile terrains, along with loss of forest cover, together have contributed to the deadly disaster, Kerala scientists said.

Villages hit by tragedy not covered

The draft notification proposes to declare 9,993.7 sq km in Kerala, including 13 villages in two talukas of the landslide-hit district, as ecologically sensitive, reported PTI.

While the draft mentions all the villages such as Periya, Thirunelli, Thondernad, Thrissilery, and nine others, certain landslide hit regions are reported to be missing.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Attamala villages in Vythiri taluka, which had been severely affected by the landslides on July 30, do not figure in the notification.

Goa , Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are the other states where the government has proposed to recognize ecologically sensitive zones. The final notification is pending, amid objection form all the states, an official told the PTI.

Fresh draft on Western Ghats

The draft notification suggests a complete ban on mining, quarrying, and sand mining, while existing mines would be phased out within a span of five years," from the date of issue of the final notification or on the expiry of the existing mining lease, whichever is earlier," reported the PTI.

The draft further prohibits new thermal power projects, and the expansion of the existing ones. Further expansion of 'Red' category industries (highly polluting), that have been specified by the pollution control boards, have also been banned.

(with agency inputs)

 

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 09:09 AM IST
