Wayanad landslide death toll nears 100; CM says entire area has been wiped out, many feared trapped, swept away

Nearly 100 people were killed and dozens injured after heavy rains triggered massive landslides in the Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad. Most of the victims were people who worked on the tea and cardamom estates and were likely asleep in their makeshift tents when landslides struck.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published30 Jul 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Nearly 100 people were killed and dozens injured after heavy rains triggered massive landslides in the Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad. The landslides struck hilly areas in Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday, July 30, 2024. According to the local media reports, most of the victims were people who worked on the tea and cardamom estates and were likely asleep in their makeshift tents when landslides struck.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at least 93 bodies were recovered so far, and 128 injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. However, the chief minister did not specify how many people were missing or trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations are underway but are being hindered by heavy rains. Wayanad, a hilly district which is part of the Western Ghats mountain range, is prone to landslides during the monsoon season.

What Chief Minister Vijayan said?

  • Chief Minister Vijayan said an entire area has been wiped out. The rescuers have recovered 93 bodies so far, but the numbers may change. There are 128 people receiving treatment for injuries.
  • The Chief Minister said 34 bodies of persons who died in the landslide have been identified, 18 of them have been handed over to victims’ families.
  • 16 bodies have been recovered from the Chaliyar River at Pothukal. Body parts also recovered, the Chief Minister said

  • Vijayan said many people are still trapped under the debris.
  • The CM Vijayan said the government will continue rescue efforts as many could be trapped inside or swept away.
  • The Kerala Chief Minister said the government has opened 45 relief camps in Wayanad and 118 camps across the state, accommodating 5,531 people.
  • The fire force, NDRF, and police are working together. Various divisions of the Army and Navy are coordinating the rescue operations, Vijayan added.

  • The Chief Minister 321 members of the Fire Force have been deployed in Wayanad. The services of the Army have also been made available. An NDRF team of 60 members has reached Wayanad, and an 89-member team from Bengaluru is on the way.
  • Upon learning of the disaster, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, along with various party leaders, have offered their assistance. They have assured us that we will work together to address this crisis, the Chief Minister added.

 

First Published:30 Jul 2024, 06:24 PM IST
