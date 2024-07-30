Wayanad landslide death toll nears 100; CM says entire area has been wiped out, many feared trapped, swept away

Nearly 100 people were killed and dozens injured after heavy rains triggered massive landslides in the Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad. The landslides struck hilly areas in Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday, July 30, 2024. According to the local media reports, most of the victims were people who worked on the tea and cardamom estates and were likely asleep in their makeshift tents when landslides struck.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at least 93 bodies were recovered so far, and 128 injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. However, the chief minister did not specify how many people were missing or trapped under the debris.
Rescue operations are underway but are being hindered by heavy rains. Wayanad, a hilly district which is part of the Western Ghats mountain range, is prone to landslides during the monsoon season.
