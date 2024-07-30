Wayanad landslide: Kerala govt announces 2-day mourning; top officer warns ‘situation very grave’; death toll at 84

  • IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' for extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala until July 31. A red alert has been issued for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod districts.

Updated30 Jul 2024, 04:02 PM IST
This photograph provided by PRO Defense Kochi shows Indian army soldiers engaged in rescue operations at landslide affected village in Wayanad in southern Kerala, India, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
This photograph provided by PRO Defense Kochi shows Indian army soldiers engaged in rescue operations at landslide affected village in Wayanad in southern Kerala, India, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.(AP)

Wayanad landslide: On Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a statewide mourning for two days following devastating landslides that claimed at least 84 lives in Wayanad district.

The Kerala government has declared official mourning on Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31.

Also Read | Wayanad landslide: Death toll rises to 80; Navy deployed | 10 updates

Kerala Revenue Minister's office has reported that the death toll from the recent landslides has risen to 84, with 116 injuries confirmed. Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' for extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala until July 31.

A red alert has been issued for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod districts. Additionally, an orange alert is in effect for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts today.

Also Read | Wayanad landslides: Chaliyar River sweeps away bodies, cars | Watch video

The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall early Tuesday have caused widespread destruction, destroying homes, swelling water bodies, and uprooting trees. Affected areas include Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages, which are now cut off due to the landslides.

Kerala's Chief Secretary Dr V Venu has issued an alert regarding the ongoing crisis in Wayanad district, stating that the situation remains ‘grave’. "We have about 70 plus bodies that have reached our hospitals. Steps are being taken for inquest and postmortem," Venu informed reporters. Later Venu informed that the death toll had risen to 80.

Also Read | Wayanad landslides claim 45 lives, PM Modi expresses ‘concern’ | 10 points

Due to the IMD-issued Red Alert in Kerala, Venu reported that rescue helicopters have been unable to take off. "Air rescues and the air-dropping of supplies have been postponed," he said.

"The challenge is that we can only do rescue by surface. That is hampered because there is a very strong water current and the bridge has collapsed. The NDRF is there in strength, we have backup of Army. We have received offers of support from other formations as well...", Dr V Venu added.

Also Read | ‘70 dead..alarming rise of landslides in India,’ says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

At Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's request, a Navy River Crossing team is being dispatched, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The Army and Air Force have also been mobilized for rescue operations in Chooralmala, where efforts are being hindered by the collapse of a main bridge.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed the release of 5 crore for relief efforts in Kerala and instructed officials to deploy a rescue team to assist with the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the affected state.

First Published:30 Jul 2024, 04:02 PM IST
