Wayanad landslide: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he had a conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the Wayanad landslide and has ensured him that Centre "will ensure no work is hampered due to the lack of money".

The Prime Minister chaired a review meeting after undertaking an aerial and on-the-ground survey of affected sites in Wayanad. Over 300 people lost their lives after massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30.

Addressing a press conference, PM Modi said, "I had a conversation with CM Pinarayi Vijayan the morning when the incident took place and assured him that we will provide assistance and try to reach the spot as soon as possible."

He also said the NDRF, SDRF, Army, Police, Doctors, everyone tried to help the victims at the earliest and assured the families of the deceased that “they are not alone".

"We are all standing with them...The Central Govt stand with Kerala Govt and we will ensure no work is hampered due to the lack of money," PM Modi added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited a relief camp and met survivors of landslides in Wayanad. The Prime Minister interacted with the survivors at the camp.

PM undertook an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad before physically visiting the location of the disaster to review relief and rehabilitation efforts in the region.

CM Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi accompanied the Prime Minister in the helicopter.

As the Prime Minister undertook an on-the-ground review of the affected sites, he was briefed on the situation by Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar. PM Modi is expected to chair a review meeting with the Chief Minister and officials later in the day.

The state has requested the central government to declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been constituted by the Central Government to visit the affected areas of the State and review the situation. The team is visiting the affected areas from August 8 to August 10.