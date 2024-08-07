Wayanad Landslide: Indian actor Prabhas donated ₹2 crore to Wayanad landslide victims. Earlier, Telugu actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, etc donated for the welfare of landslide victims
Prabhas is the latest addition to the list of Indian actors who came forward and made donations to support the victims of the Wayanad landslide that wreaked havoc in Kerala. Prabhas, who was last seen in the superhit movie Kalki 2898 AD, contributed ₹2 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund.