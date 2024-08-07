Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Wayanad landslide: Prabhas donates 2 crore to victims, joins Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, other stars

Wayanad landslide: Prabhas donates ₹2 crore to victims, joins Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, other stars

Livemint

Wayanad Landslide: Indian actor Prabhas donated 2 crore to Wayanad landslide victims. Earlier, Telugu actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, etc donated for the welfare of landslide victims

Actor Prabhas donated 2 crore in Wayanad landslide relief fund.

Prabhas is the latest addition to the list of Indian actors who came forward and made donations to support the victims of the Wayanad landslide that wreaked havoc in Kerala. Prabhas, who was last seen in the superhit movie Kalki 2898 AD, contributed 2 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund.

(More to come)

