Wayanad landslides: 180 people still missing, mass burial for unidentified victims

  Rescue operations continued in landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district for the sixth day on Sunday. Authorities intensified efforts to recover bodies and also prepared a mass grave for unidentified remains.

Updated4 Aug 2024, 11:22 PM IST
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct a search and rescue operation in Wayanad on Sunday.

The district administration in landslide-hit Kerala's Wayanad undertook mass burial for the mortal remains of the unidentified people who lost their lives. The rescue operation continued on the sixth day on Sunday. 1,382 members from various forces and about 1,800 volunteers were part of the rescue operation.

The landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad have resulted in the loss of over 300 lives.

Authorities intensified efforts to recover bodies and also prepared a mass grave for unidentified remains.

180 people are still missing, said Kerala Minister K Rajan.

— Search operations also continued along the Chaliyar river that flows through Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

34 unidentified bodies while 171 dead bodies have been released to relatives.

Neethu Jojo, a woman staff of a private hospital in Wayanad, was probably one of the first to alert the emergency services about the devastating landslide that hit this district on July 30, but lost her life before rescuers could reach her, reported PTI.

A Man lost 16 members of his family. Mansoor, a 42-year-old resident of Chooralmala, lost 16 members of his family, including his mother, wife, two children, sister, and 11 members of his sister-in-law's family. The landslide swept away his entire world, leaving him alone and bereft.

All the MLAs of the United Democratic Front led by the Indian National Congress will contribute one month's salary to the Chief Minister Disaster Relief Fund.

Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun made a donation to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitation efforts. Allu Arjun donates 25 lakh. In a post on X, Chiranjeevi on Sunday expressed anguish over the loss of life due to the landslides in Kerala, adding he and his son-"RRR" star Ram Charan were donating 1 crore to the CMDRF.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi said that the Centre will examine the legality behind the demand from various quarters to classify as a national disaster the landslides that hit north Kerala district.

 

