Wayanad Landslides: Congress to build over 100 houses, Rahul Gandhi says ‘devastating tragedy demands…’

Several people remain missing and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings looking for survivors or bodies.

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Wayanad Landslides: Congress to build over 100 houses, Rahul Gandhi says 'devastating tragedy demands...'
Wayanad Landslides: Congress to build over 100 houses, Rahul Gandhi says ’devastating tragedy demands...’(PTI)

More than 300 people died this week as landslides ravaged large swathes of Wayanad in Kerala. Rescue teams relocated nearly 10,000 people to relief camps, and several hundred others remained missing on Friday as rescue operations continued. 

After visiting the disaster-affected areas, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi vowed that the Congress party would build more than 100 houses for the survivors of the landslides in Wayanad.

“Our immediate focus is on rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. The Congress family is committed to building over 100 houses here. We are dedicated to ensuring that all possible assistance is provided to our brothers and sisters in this time of need,” the former Wayanad MP assured.

Describing the landslides in Wayanad district as a “terrible tragedy,” the former Wayanad MP promised to raise the matter in Delhi and with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to push for a "unique and urgent response" to the situation.

Also Read | Wayanad landslides: Death toll mounts, rescue ops continue for fourth day

Rahul Gandhi reached the affected area on Thursday afternoon with his sister, Wayanad MP hopeful Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Visuals circulating online showed the duo inspecting the landslide-hit area of Chooralmala with officials and interacting with locals sheltering in hospitals and relief camps.

“Kerala has never witnessed a tragedy in one area as devastating as the one in Wayanad this time. I will raise this issue with both the Union and State Governments, as this tragedy demands a unique and urgent response,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in the 2019 and 2024 general elections. He gave up the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat this time and retained Rai Bareli following his victory in both seats earlier this year. 

The Congress announced that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest the yet-to-be-announced bypolls.

Also Read | Wayanad landslides: Reliance Jio to install new tower to improve connectivity

"We have come here to see the situation. It is quite a painful experience to see that people lost their family members and houses. It's very difficult to speak to people in these circumstances because you really don't know what to say to them. It's been quite a difficult day for me, but we are going to try and help make sure that the survivors get what is due," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi also said that he feels the same pain that he felt in the days following his father's death.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 05:37 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWayanad Landslides: Congress to build over 100 houses, Rahul Gandhi says ‘devastating tragedy demands…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue