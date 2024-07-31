Wayanad landslides: Death toll climbs over 140, schools, colleges shut; orange alert issued in Kerala. 10 points to know

Wayanad landslides: In Wayanad, two significant landslides occurred in the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas of Vellarimala village, located under the Meppadi Panchayat. These disasters have resulted in the deaths of more than 140 people and left many others injured. The landslides caused widespread devastation, destroying several houses, swelling water bodies, and uprooting trees, which hindered rescue efforts. Picturesque hamlets known for their beauty – Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha are now a picture of gloom.

#WATCH | Kerala: Rescue and search operation underway in Wayanad's Chooralmala after a landslide broke out yesterday early morning claiming the lives of 143 people



(latest visuals)

Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. With a population of about 8,17,000 people (as of the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.

Here are 10 points you need to know about Wayanad landslides 1. The official death toll has risen to 143, The Kerala Health Department said as reported by news agency ANI.

2. Soldiers of the 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army preparing for the second day of rescue operations move out from their temporary shelter at local school to calamity-hit areas in Meppadi, Wayanad.

#WATCH | Kerala: Soldiers of the 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army preparing for the second day of rescue operations move out from their temporary shelter at local school to calamity-hit areas in Meppadi, Wayanad.



Source: PRO Defence Kochi

3. While speaking to news agency ANI, NDRF Commander Akhilesh Kumar said, "... We rescued injured victims from Mundakkai village yesterday. We fear victims might be trapped in collapsed buildings... Till 10 pm last night, we rescued 70 people, after which we had to stop because of bad weather and rain... Since there are many teams working, we cannot give an exact number of deaths, because we only know about the dead bodies our team has recovered... People have been given shelter in a resort and a mosque on the other side of the river. Since rainfall is going on, there are chances of another landslide..."

4. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert today for very heavy rains in Kerala. The Met Office has issued an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts today.

5. United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, expressed condolences on the "devastating" landslides in Wayanad. "On behalf of @UNinIndia, we are deeply saddened by the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all affected, in solidarity with first responders undertaking courageous relief efforts," Sharp posted on X.

6. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has offered ₹5 crore as aid to Kerala, while Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has offered ₹2 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. He also spoke with Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all help.

7. The CM has announced that the state will observe two days of official mourning over the tragic loss of lives. The public events and celebrations will not be held and the national flag will be flown at half mast during the period.

8. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who were set to visit Wayanad today following the recent tragedy, have postponed their trip due to ongoing heavy rains.

9. 45 relief camps have been established, accommodating 3,069 people in Wayanad. Various rescue agencies resumed their operations early in the morning to trace people suspected to be trapped in the tragedy, which has killed at least 123 people and left 186 injured. Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by suspicions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.

10. A district administration official told reporters that a special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, as reported by PTI. The official said data is being collected by reviewing ration card details and other government documents.