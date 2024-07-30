Wayanad landslides: How Indian Army soldiers reach Chooralmala— watch daring rescue operations

At least 84 people were killed in massive landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Wayanad district of Kerala on Tuesday, and several feared trapped under the debris.

Rescue agencies comprising the NDRF, the Indian Army, and the Navy are racing against time to pull out any survivors amid rough weather and also providing critical assistance to those affected.

According to officials, an Indian Army column reached the landslide site at Chooralmala at 1200 hours. Soldiers are being ferried through ropes across the river, which is in spate, to assist and carry out rescue operations in Ward No 10 of Chooralmala.

#WATCH | Wayanad landslide: Indian Army column reached the landslide site at Chooralmala by 1200 hours. Using ropes, soldiers are being ferried across the river which is in spate to assist and carry out rescue efforts in Ward No 10 of Chooralmala: Indian Army officials



The landslides that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday caught the sleeping villagers off-guard.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides.

According to a report by news agency PTI citing a senior government official, heavy rains triggered a series of massive landslides in hilly areas of Meppadi in the district, sparking apprehensions of a possible increase in fatalities.

As rescue workers are recovering body parts from the rivers and mud, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed in the tragedy, the report added.

There are several women and children among the dead.

The Kerala government has sought the assistance of the defence forces to augment rescue operations.

A 43-member team from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS has been deployed to aid in the efforts.

To rapidly evacuate stranded people, two Indian Air Force choppers from Sulur Air Force Station have been dispatched to the affected area.

Following the devastating landslide, the Kerala government has declared state mourning for two days.