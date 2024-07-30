Wayanad landslides: How Indian Army soldiers reach Chooralmala— watch daring rescue operations

Wayanad landslides: Rescue agencies comprising the NDRF, the Indian Army, and the Navy are racing against time to pull out any survivors amid rough weather and providing critical assistance to those affected.

Livemint
Published30 Jul 2024, 06:25 PM IST
Rescue operations are underway following landslides triggered by heavy rain in the hilly areas of Wayanad in Kerala on Tuesday.
Rescue operations are underway following landslides triggered by heavy rain in the hilly areas of Wayanad in Kerala on Tuesday.(PTI)

At least 84 people were killed in massive landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Wayanad district of Kerala on Tuesday, and several feared trapped under the debris.

Rescue agencies comprising the NDRF, the Indian Army, and the Navy are racing against time to pull out any survivors amid rough weather and also providing critical assistance to those affected.

Also Read | Wayanad landslides: Chaliyar River sweeps away bodies, cars | Watch video

According to officials, an Indian Army column reached the landslide site at Chooralmala at 1200 hours. Soldiers are being ferried through ropes across the river, which is in spate, to assist and carry out rescue operations in Ward No 10 of Chooralmala.

 

The landslides that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday caught the sleeping villagers off-guard.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides.

According to a report by news agency PTI citing a senior government official, heavy rains triggered a series of massive landslides in hilly areas of Meppadi in the district, sparking apprehensions of a possible increase in fatalities.

Also Read | BJP backstabbed the middle class in Budget 2024, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

As rescue workers are recovering body parts from the rivers and mud, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed in the tragedy, the report added.

There are several women and children among the dead.

The Kerala government has sought the assistance of the defence forces to augment rescue operations.

A 43-member team from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS has been deployed to aid in the efforts.

To rapidly evacuate stranded people, two Indian Air Force choppers from Sulur Air Force Station have been dispatched to the affected area.

Also Read | Wayanad landslides: PM Modi announces compensation, Rahul Gandhi ‘anguished’

Following the devastating landslide, the Kerala government has declared state mourning for two days.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that claimed numerous lives and resulted in the widespread destruction of homes and other property.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 06:25 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWayanad landslides: How Indian Army soldiers reach Chooralmala— watch daring rescue operations

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue