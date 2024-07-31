Wayanad landslides | ‘I could hear them screaming’: Shell-shocked survivors recall horrifying moments

  Wayanad landslides: The children who witnessed the devastating event are unable to sleep, haunted by the traumatic experience, say survivors.

Published31 Jul 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Wayanad landslides: Rescue operations are continuing in Kerala's Wayanad district on Wednesday after a devastating landslide hit hilly villages. The disaster has claimed the lives of more than 143 people.
Wayanad landslides: Rescue operations are continuing in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Wednesday after a devastating landslide hit hilly villages. The disaster has claimed the lives of more than 143 people.(ANI )

The devastating landslides that killed more than 150 people and left around 200 missing in the Wayanad district of Kerala have also scarred the survivors for life.

Many of the traumatised survivors recount their harrowing moments that unfolded in the wee hours of July 30.

At Chooralmala, a family that had recently moved to their relative’s house fearing floods has lost three members, including a two-year-old child. Eight of its members are still missing.

According to Prabosh, one of the family members, more than the usual number of rocks had accumulated in the river days before the landslides.

 

Pranjeesh, a survivor from Mundakkai, told PTI that he heard a loud noise and the landslide occurred four times.

“Around 12:40 am, the landslide occurred. We heard a huge sound. Three members of my family were lost in the landslide that passed right in front of my house. Now, we are in a camp and safe. We are eight people. My mother's sister and her family were left behind,” he said.

Prasanna, another survivor from Chooralmala, said that she witnessed her sister and her family being swept away by the muddy water.

“I could only help my father. I carried him and ran towards the forest. I couldn't help my sister. I couldn't save her. Two of the children ran outside and got washed away. I could hear them screaming. Our house got washed away,” she said, as per PTI report.

The children who witnessed the devastating event are unable to sleep, haunted by the traumatic experience. They wake up in the middle of the night, fearing a recurrence of the landslides, added Prasanna.

Padmavathi, who is in her 80s and lost her daughter-in-law, said: “She left me alone. Who will take care of me now? I am all alone.”

"Rescue operations in Wayanad are continuing in full swing. Our land has never experienced such painful sights before," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Vijayan described the scenes in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of the district as devastating. “Both these areas have been completely destroyed,” he said.

First Published:31 Jul 2024, 08:08 PM IST
