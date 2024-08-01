Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30, causing extensive destruction, loss of lives, and injury to hundreds.

More than 200 people were killed on Tuesday as rain-induced landslides struck Wayanad in Kerala. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor urged Home Minister Amit Shah to tag the incident as a 'calamity of severe nature' under MPLADS guidelines. Meanwhile former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visited the accident site in Chooralmala with his sister Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday afternoon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“According to our information, more than 200 deaths have taken place. Bodies are being recovered and over 200 people are injured. On the first day, 150 people were rescued and we are still conducting the search and rescue operation. As of now, there are sufficient teams of the Indian Army, NDRF, Fire Services, IAF, ICG, and others on the spot, and a review meeting was held by the Kerala CM and other officials," DIG Shahidi told ANI.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Rescue operations led by the Indian Army remained underway at three locations — Attamala, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala — on Thursday afternoon. Former MP Rahul Gandhi also visited the landslide-affected area with his sister and Wayanad MP hopeful Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi and Vadra landed at Kannur airport at 9.30 am before heading to Wayanad by road. Visuals shared online show the two Congress politicians making their way through the waterlogged terrain in Chooralmala alongside Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Meanwhile fellow party MP Shashi Tharoor urged Amit Shah to declare the Wayanad landslides 'calamity of severe nature' under MPLADS guidelines.

“We are focusing on the hope of rescuing some people still because the truth is 200 lives have been lost but still another 200 people are missing. 2 villages have disappeared from the map in this severe crisis. The Union Home Minister said that the early warning was issued, but the CM said that the warning was not sufficiently serious it was a green or orange alert and not a red alert. All of these things can be disputed later. Eventually, preventive measures are required. I don't want to get into a political debate," the Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker told reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}