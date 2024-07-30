From paradise to tragedy—Anand Mahindra ’devastated’ by Wayanad landslides, offers support in relief efforts

Wayanad landslides: Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, is deeply devastated by the recent landslides in Wayanad. Once considered a paradise on earth, Wayanad has now been struck by a tragic disaster, with many lives lost and widespread devastation. Mahindra expresses heartfelt sympathy for the affected communities and assures that they will do everything possible to support relief efforts and assist those in need during this difficult time.

“Wayanad is a paradise on earth. To see it devasted by landslides with many lives lost is a tragedy. Our hearts are with the people of Wayanad and we will do whatever we can in the relief effort,” Mahindra posted on social media platform X.

Kerala landslides: Toll climbs to 45 Heavy rains triggered massive landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, early Tuesday, resulting in at least 45 deaths and raising concerns that the toll could rise as hundreds are feared trapped under the debris. The landslides caused extensive damage, destroying homes, swelling water bodies, and uprooting trees, which has complicated rescue efforts.

The affected villages include Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, which have been cut off from the rest of the district. In response, the Kerala government has requested the Indian Army's assistance for rescue operations.

Wayanad landslides: Special control room set up The district administration has established a special control room at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. It operates 24/7 under the state police chief’s supervision. The public can provide information by calling 9497900402 or 0471 2721566.

Wayanad landslides: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi express anguish Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and assured support after speaking with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "Distressed by the landslides in Wayanad. My thoughts are with those affected, and rescue operations are ongoing. I’ve assured all possible assistance from the Centre," Modi stated on social media.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed deep anguish over the situation. He extended condolences to the victims' families and emphasized the need for coordinated rescue efforts. Gandhi also pledged to seek further assistance from Union Ministers to aid Wayanad.