From paradise to tragedy—Anand Mahindra ’devastated’ by Wayanad landslides, offers support in relief efforts

  • Wayanad landslides: Anand Mahindra expresses heartfelt sympathy for the affected communities and assures that they will do everything possible to support relief efforts

Livemint
Published30 Jul 2024, 12:47 PM IST
NNational Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conducted a rescue operation after huge landslides in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala.
NNational Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conducted a rescue operation after huge landslides in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala.(PTI)

Wayanad landslides: Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, is deeply devastated by the recent landslides in Wayanad. Once considered a paradise on earth, Wayanad has now been struck by a tragic disaster, with many lives lost and widespread devastation. Mahindra expresses heartfelt sympathy for the affected communities and assures that they will do everything possible to support relief efforts and assist those in need during this difficult time.

“Wayanad is a paradise on earth. To see it devasted by landslides with many lives lost is a tragedy. Our hearts are with the people of Wayanad and we will do whatever we can in the relief effort,” Mahindra posted on social media platform X.

 

Kerala landslides: Toll climbs to 45

Heavy rains triggered massive landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, early Tuesday, resulting in at least 45 deaths and raising concerns that the toll could rise as hundreds are feared trapped under the debris. The landslides caused extensive damage, destroying homes, swelling water bodies, and uprooting trees, which has complicated rescue efforts.

The affected villages include Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, which have been cut off from the rest of the district. In response, the Kerala government has requested the Indian Army's assistance for rescue operations.

Wayanad landslides: Special control room set up

The district administration has established a special control room at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. It operates 24/7 under the state police chief’s supervision. The public can provide information by calling 9497900402 or 0471 2721566.

Wayanad landslides: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi express anguish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and assured support after speaking with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "Distressed by the landslides in Wayanad. My thoughts are with those affected, and rescue operations are ongoing. I’ve assured all possible assistance from the Centre," Modi stated on social media.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed deep anguish over the situation. He extended condolences to the victims' families and emphasized the need for coordinated rescue efforts. Gandhi also pledged to seek further assistance from Union Ministers to aid Wayanad.

 

Also Read | Wayanad landslides claim 45 lives, PM Modi expresses ‘concern’ | 10 points
Also Read | Wayanad landslides: PM Modi announces compensation, Rahul Gandhi ‘anguished’
Also Read | Weather update: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states; landslides in Kerala

IMD issues red alert for Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Kerala due to continued heavy rains, which have already led to school closures and significant disruptions. Kerala, prone to severe flooding and landslides, had experienced one of its worst floods in 2018, resulting in nearly 500 deaths.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 12:47 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaFrom paradise to tragedy—Anand Mahindra ’devastated’ by Wayanad landslides, offers support in relief efforts

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    184.55
    12:48 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    4.35 (2.41%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.90
    12:48 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -2.45 (-0.76%)

    Tata Steel

    163.35
    12:48 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    0.5 (0.31%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    355.40
    12:48 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.6 (5.21%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,792.00
    12:37 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    438.75 (8.2%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,629.30
    12:37 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    346.9 (8.1%)

    M M T C

    113.08
    12:37 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    8.04 (7.65%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    301.40
    12:37 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    19.9 (7.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue