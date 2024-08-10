Wayanad landslide: PM Modi and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan conduct aerial survey of affected areas | Watch

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

Livemint
Updated10 Aug 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Wayanad landslide: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad
Wayanad landslide: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, carried out an aerial survey of the landslide-affected regions in Wayanad. In the aerial survey, he saw the origin of the landslide, which is in the origin of Iruvazhinji Puzha (River). He also observed the worst affected areas of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

 

Wayanad landslide
Also Read | ’Entire nation celebrates..,’ PM Modi congratulates Aman Sehrawat for bronze win

The PM was also accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi.

The Prime Minister also visited on-the-ground locations in Wayanad and was being briefed about the evacuation efforts.

 

Wayanad landslide
Also Read | Kerala govt to blame for Wayanad disaster: Union minister

He is also set to oversee the rehabilitation efforts in the region to ensure effective support for those impacted. Additionally, he plans to visit the relief camp and hospital to engage with and support the victims and survivors of the landslide.

Speaking on PM Modi's visit to Wayanad, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh told news agency ANI, "Almost 300 people have died in the Wayanad landslide. It was our demand that the incident should be declared as a National disaster. Today PM Modi has visited Wayanad...It would be good if he goes to Manipur also..."

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 02:03 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWayanad landslide: PM Modi and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan conduct aerial survey of affected areas | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue