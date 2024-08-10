Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Wayanad landslide: PM Modi and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan conduct aerial survey of affected areas | Watch

Wayanad landslide: PM Modi and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan conduct aerial survey of affected areas | Watch

Livemint

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

Wayanad landslide: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, carried out an aerial survey of the landslide-affected regions in Wayanad. In the aerial survey, he saw the origin of the landslide, which is in the origin of Iruvazhinji Puzha (River). He also observed the worst affected areas of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

Wayanad landslide

The PM was also accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi.

The Prime Minister also visited on-the-ground locations in Wayanad and was being briefed about the evacuation efforts.

Wayanad landslide

He is also set to oversee the rehabilitation efforts in the region to ensure effective support for those impacted. Additionally, he plans to visit the relief camp and hospital to engage with and support the victims and survivors of the landslide.

Speaking on PM Modi's visit to Wayanad, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh told news agency ANI, "Almost 300 people have died in the Wayanad landslide. It was our demand that the incident should be declared as a National disaster. Today PM Modi has visited Wayanad...It would be good if he goes to Manipur also..."

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

