FIR against Suvendu: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu has been booked for allegedly stealing relief material from the Kanthi Municipality office, according to news agency ANI.

The case was registered after Ratnadip Manna, a member of Kanthi Municipal Administrative Board, made a complaint at Kanthi Police Station on 1st June against Suvendu and his brother Soumendu Adhikari, former Municipal Chief of Kanthi Municipality.

The news agency shared the copy of the complaint on Twitter.

In the complaint, Manna alleges that on the instruction of Suvendu and his brother, the government tripal worth ₹2 lakh was taken away from municipality office godown.

Ratnadip Manna, a member of Kanthi Municipal Administrative Board, made a complaint at Kanthi Police Station on 1st June against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari & his brother & former Municipal Chief Soumendu Adhikari of Kanthi Municipality pic.twitter.com/987eC1SaDH — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

"On 29 May 2021 at 12:30 pm as per direction of Suvendu Adhikari and his brother and former Municipal Chief Soumendu Adhikari of Kanthi Municipality, Government tripal whose estimated value is around lakhs of rupees, was taken away from municipality office godown by forcefully and illegally opening locks," he said in the complaint submitted at Kanthi Police Station.

Manna also said that the BJP leaders used armed central forces in the alleged theft.

Till December last year, Suvendu Adhikari was with Mamata Banerjee but he left the TMC to join the BJP. Adhikari contested against Mamata in Nandigram and won by very thin margin. However, he succeeded in delivering a blow to Mamata, who led her party to a handsome win but lost her own seat.

Suvendu was once considered to be among the top lieutenants of Mamata but all that changed after Abhishek Banerjee was promoted in the party and began taking control of the key party decisions.

