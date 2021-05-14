West Bengal violence: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for post-poll violence in the state. He is visiting places to meet the victims of violence that broke out soon after the results were announced for the assembly election on May 2.

On Thursday, the Governor visited Cooch Behar's Mathabhanga, Sitalkuchi, Sitai and Dinhata. After visiting Cooch Behar, the Governor said that he was distressed at the grim scenario in the state.

"After listening to tales of sorrow no tears left in my eyes. Never imagined the severity of post-poll retributive violence...One is made to pay with life and rights for voting," he said on Twitter. The Governor said that people were in mortal fear of West Bengal Police and ruling dispensation workers.

All day witnessed such tales of sorrow, grief and horror as victim after victim narrated horrendous post poll retributive violence incidents @MamataOfficial. Helpless victims in crossfire of police @WBPolice and ruling party workers. Will endeavor to deliberate with CM. pic.twitter.com/mwZqVgPdgy — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 13, 2021

"Reflect - Four States and UT went for polls. Violence only here! How can such a scenario be overlooked when people are being made to pay with their right to live and suffer indignities because they chose to vote out of their own volition! Is it the decimation of the essence of democracy?" Dhankar said.

Later, Dhankhar posted a video of his meeting with an old lady who can be seen wailing while holding the Governor's hand. Sharing the video, the Governor said: "All day witnessed such tales of sorrow, grief and horror as victim after victim narrated horrendous post-poll retributive violence incidents. Helpless victims in the crossfire of police @WBPolice and ruling party workers. Will endeavour to deliberate with CM."

Today, Dhankhar visited the Ranpagli camp in the Agomani area of Assam, where thousands of people have been staying after fleeing Bengal.

BJP national president JP Nadda recently said that about 80,000 to one lakh people had fled from Bengal and had taken refuge in neighbouring Assam.

Just two days after the election results were announced, BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma, now Assam chief minister, said that 300-400 party workers and family members had crossed over to Dhubri in Assam after confronted with brazen persecution and violence in Bengal. "We’re giving shelter and food. @MamataOfficial Didi must stop this ugly dance of demonocracy! Bengal deserves better," he had said.

The ruling TMC has, however, denied any post-poll violence in Bengal.

