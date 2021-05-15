Bengal violence: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday visited Nandigram to meet the victims of post-poll violence that broke out after May 2, the day election results were announced for the assembly elections in Bengal. Since May 2, incidents of violence have been reported from parts of West Bengal. The BJP, main opposition party in Bengal, has alleged that the ruling TMC workers have been targeting its leaders and supporters.

While Mamata Banerjee has denied any violence in the state, the Governor is visiting some places to meet the people allegedly targeted by the ruling party workers.

Speaking to ANI, the Governor today said that the state was passing through a very serious crisis of Covid and unprecedented post-poll violence that is retributive. He said that he never heard of such violence after elections.

"I would appeal to the chief minister, it is high time she takes note of it. Millions of people are suffering," he said.

The Governor further said that people were forced to leave their houses, they were being subjected to all kinds of indignities, killings, rapes, looting and extortion. "It is time when we can't sleep over, such a great challenge to our state. We are sitting on a volcano where people are forced to leave their houses, they are being subjected to all kinds of indignities, killings, rapes, loots and extortion tax," Dhankhar was quoted as saying by ANI.

West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visits Kenda Mari Jalpai village ⁦in Nandigram of Purba Medinipur district and interacts with the people affected by the post-poll violence in the state. pic.twitter.com/0iE93iiGbc — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

Dhankhar, who has been at odds with Mamata Banerjee, said that he hopes the chief minister will attend to the situation in all seriousness and direct all concerned to engage in rehabilitation, confidence building, compensation and ensure the society remains united. "The divisive forces that are in complete command must be controlled," he added.

On Friday, the Governor visited Ranpagli camp in Assam, where hundreds of people have been camping after fleeing Bengal. Dhankhar began his visit to violence-hit areas on Thursday. On the first day, he visited Cooch Behar's Mathabhanga, Sitalkuchi, Sitai and Dinhata.

After visiting these areas, the Governor said that he was distressed at the grim scenario in Bengal. "After listening to tales of sorrow no tears left in my eyes. Never imagined severity of post poll retributive violence," he wrote on Twitter.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.