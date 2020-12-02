Subscribe
Home >News >India >West Bengal minister becomes first volunteer for 'Covaxin' in phase III trial in Kolkata
Mayor of Kolkata and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim waves his hand as he arrives to receive a trial of Covaxin dose in his body during the launch of phase 3 regulatory trial of Covaxin at NICED, in Kolkata

West Bengal minister becomes first volunteer for 'Covaxin' in phase III trial in Kolkata

1 min read . 06:47 PM IST PTI

  The Phase-III regulatory trial of Covaxin started at the city-based ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED)
  • West Bengal Urban development minister Firhad Hakim said that he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the research for the vaccine

Kolkata: West Bengal Urban development minister Firhad Hakim became the first volunteer to take a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in the Phase III trial here on Wednesday.

The Phase-III regulatory trial of Covaxin started at the city-based ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED).

"I feel I am quite lucky to be part of the trial. I am absolutely okay after taking the shot. I do not care even if I die while undertaking this trial," the 62-year-old minister told reporters.

Hakim said that he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the research for the vaccine.

Hakim went through necessary check-ups to find out whether he was having any comorbidity.

Earlier in the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the Phase III regulatory trial of Covaxin at the institute.

At least 1,000 volunteers will be administered the Covaxin vaccine in the Phase III trial here.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

