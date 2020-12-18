WB Polls: BJP asks EC to deploy female CPF personnel to verify burqa-clad voters

"As an example, we would draw your attention to 149 AC Kasba; 151 AC Sonarpur Uttar; 157 AC Metiabruz. In 149 AC Kasba ward number 66, there has been a rise of approximately 10 per cent in the number of electors. All constituencies have not had any new township or settlement, yet there is a substantial jump in electors. Also, we find that dead voters and those who have changed their dwelling place are not struck out from the voters' list. In the past elections, it has been seen these votes have also been cast," it said.