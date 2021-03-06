Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a mega-rally at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade ground on Sunday, which is said to be a part of BJP's "Parivartan Yatra" which was launched in the poll-bound state in February.

Tomorrow's rally will be the first major event of the BJP in the state after the declaration of the election dates.

It is also speculated that the party will also announce its candidature for the election after the rally. The party was scheduled to come out with the candidate list for the first two phases on Friday but decided to postpone it. "We have decided to postpone the release of the candidate list for the brigade rally. Once it is over, we would come out with our list," BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

Both TMC and Congress-Left Front-Indian Secular Front coalition has declared candidates for the state election. Mamata Banerjee announced the names of 291 candidates and left three seats for the ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in Darjeeling.

Along with the Prime Minister, several senior BJP leaders will also be present at the rally.

The BJP has gone all out to campaign for the rally launching innovative campaigns, from social media to the streets. The party activists have been hosting flash mobs over the past few weeks at several locations across the state, including busy traffic intersections and crowded localities to rally a large number of people at the Sunday event.

After having a limited presence in the state for decades, the saffron party has emerged as TMC's rival by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal 2019 general elections. Meanwhile, TMC had won 22 seats.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already drawn the battleline with declaration of TMC candidate list Friday.

