Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  WB teachers recruitment scam: ED attaches assets worth 7.93 crore of TMC MLA

WB teachers recruitment scam: ED attaches assets worth 7.93 crore of TMC MLA

1 min read . 02:59 PM ISTSaurav Anand
WB teachers recruitment scam: Total seizure and attachment in the case stands at 111 crore. (Photo: iStock)

ED had arrested Bhattacharya, the former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, in October. Bhattacharya remains in judicial custody.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 7.93 crore in the form of bank balance in 61 accounts and mutual funds belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya and his family members in connection with the West Bengal primary school teachers recruitment scam.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 7.93 crore in the form of bank balance in 61 accounts and mutual funds belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya and his family members in connection with the West Bengal primary school teachers recruitment scam.

“A number of attached bank accounts were kept in the name of friends and relatives of Manik Bhattacharya who were induced by him and his family members to open the same to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities," the central agency said in a statement.

“A number of attached bank accounts were kept in the name of friends and relatives of Manik Bhattacharya who were induced by him and his family members to open the same to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities," the central agency said in a statement.

“One such account used for money laundering activities was found existing in the name of Satarupa Bhattacharya, wife of Manik Bhattacharya, and late Mrityunjay Chatterjee who had passed away in 2016," it said.

“One such account used for money laundering activities was found existing in the name of Satarupa Bhattacharya, wife of Manik Bhattacharya, and late Mrityunjay Chatterjee who had passed away in 2016," it said.

ED had arrested Bhattacharya, the former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, in October due to his active and direct involvement in the offence of money laundering and his continuous non-cooperation in the probe. Bhattacharya remains in judicial custody.

ED had arrested Bhattacharya, the former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, in October due to his active and direct involvement in the offence of money laundering and his continuous non-cooperation in the probe. Bhattacharya remains in judicial custody.

“ED has already seized cash amounting to a total of 49.80 crore and gold & jewellery valued at more than 5.08 crore and provisionally attached properties worth 48.22 crore in this recruitment scam," as per the statement.

“ED has already seized cash amounting to a total of 49.80 crore and gold & jewellery valued at more than 5.08 crore and provisionally attached properties worth 48.22 crore in this recruitment scam," as per the statement.

Total seizure and attachment in the case stands at 111 crore. Investigation is underway.

Total seizure and attachment in the case stands at 111 crore. Investigation is underway.

In July, the financial probe agency had arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

In July, the financial probe agency had arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP