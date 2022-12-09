WB teachers recruitment scam: ED attaches assets worth 7.93 crore of TMC MLA

ED had arrested Bhattacharya, the former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, in October. Bhattacharya remains in judicial custody.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹7.93 crore in the form of bank balance in 61 accounts and mutual funds belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya and his family members in connection with the West Bengal primary school teachers recruitment scam.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹7.93 crore in the form of bank balance in 61 accounts and mutual funds belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya and his family members in connection with the West Bengal primary school teachers recruitment scam.
“A number of attached bank accounts were kept in the name of friends and relatives of Manik Bhattacharya who were induced by him and his family members to open the same to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities," the central agency said in a statement.
“A number of attached bank accounts were kept in the name of friends and relatives of Manik Bhattacharya who were induced by him and his family members to open the same to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities," the central agency said in a statement.
“One such account used for money laundering activities was found existing in the name of Satarupa Bhattacharya, wife of Manik Bhattacharya, and late Mrityunjay Chatterjee who had passed away in 2016," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“One such account used for money laundering activities was found existing in the name of Satarupa Bhattacharya, wife of Manik Bhattacharya, and late Mrityunjay Chatterjee who had passed away in 2016," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ED had arrested Bhattacharya, the former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, in October due to his active and direct involvement in the offence of money laundering and his continuous non-cooperation in the probe. Bhattacharya remains in judicial custody.
ED had arrested Bhattacharya, the former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, in October due to his active and direct involvement in the offence of money laundering and his continuous non-cooperation in the probe. Bhattacharya remains in judicial custody.
“ED has already seized cash amounting to a total of ₹49.80 crore and gold & jewellery valued at more than ₹5.08 crore and provisionally attached properties worth ₹48.22 crore in this recruitment scam," as per the statement.
“ED has already seized cash amounting to a total of ₹49.80 crore and gold & jewellery valued at more than ₹5.08 crore and provisionally attached properties worth ₹48.22 crore in this recruitment scam," as per the statement.
Total seizure and attachment in the case stands at ₹111 crore. Investigation is underway.