WBCHSE Class 12 result declared. 88.4% pass exam. Steps to download scorecard here2 min read . 02:29 PM IST
The Uchchya Madhyamik results 2022 are available on the official website of the West Bengal Council- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in
The Uchchya Madhyamik results 2022 are available on the official website of the West Bengal Council- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in
KOLKATA :The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday 10 June has declared the results for the Class 12 board examination held from 2 April to 26 April this year.
KOLKATA :The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday 10 June has declared the results for the Class 12 board examination held from 2 April to 26 April this year.
The Uchchya Madhyamik Results are available on the official website of the West Bengal Council- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Candidates who wrote the exam are advised to keep checking the website to download their scorecards.
The Uchchya Madhyamik Results are available on the official website of the West Bengal Council- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Candidates who wrote the exam are advised to keep checking the website to download their scorecards.
Students can view their result through online web portal, SMS and mobile app. Students can collect their marksheets from their schools on 20 June.
Students can view their result through online web portal, SMS and mobile app. Students can collect their marksheets from their schools on 20 June.
An estimated 88.44% of 7,20,862 candidates passed the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examinations (class 12) the results of which were declared on Friday.
An estimated 88.44% of 7,20,862 candidates passed the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examinations (class 12) the results of which were declared on Friday.
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told a press meet that the pass percentage of boys was 90.19 per cent while that of girls was 86.19%.
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told a press meet that the pass percentage of boys was 90.19 per cent while that of girls was 86.19%.
While the number of enrolled candidates for the plus two board exams was 7,44,655, altogether 7,20,862 appeared, an impressive 96.8 per cent, Bhattacharya said.
While the number of enrolled candidates for the plus two board exams was 7,44,655, altogether 7,20,862 appeared, an impressive 96.8 per cent, Bhattacharya said.
Of the 272 candidates who occupied the first 10 ranks in 2022, Adhisha Devsarma of Dinhata Soni Debi Jain High school topped in overall category by scoring 498 marks (99.6%) out of 500.
Of the 272 candidates who occupied the first 10 ranks in 2022, Adhisha Devsarma of Dinhata Soni Debi Jain High school topped in overall category by scoring 498 marks (99.6%) out of 500.
Sayandip Samanta of Jaichak Nateswari Netaji Vidyatan in Paschim Medinipur secured the second rank by scoring 497 marks (99.4%) while the third rank was shared by four candidates who got 496 (99.2%).
Sayandip Samanta of Jaichak Nateswari Netaji Vidyatan in Paschim Medinipur secured the second rank by scoring 497 marks (99.4%) while the third rank was shared by four candidates who got 496 (99.2%).
This year the exam was conducted offline following all necessary Covid-19 protocol issued by the West Bengal Government and the India Government.
This year the exam was conducted offline following all necessary Covid-19 protocol issued by the West Bengal Government and the India Government.
The exams were held in home centres for the first time in the council's history in recent years from April 2 to April 27 and the results were out after 44 days, a record, the Council President said.
The exams were held in home centres for the first time in the council's history in recent years from April 2 to April 27 and the results were out after 44 days, a record, the Council President said.
2023 higher secondary exams would be held from 14 March to 27 March and not at home venue, he added.
2023 higher secondary exams would be held from 14 March to 27 March and not at home venue, he added.
WB HS Result 2022: Here's how to check the result
WB HS Result 2022: Here's how to check the result
-Visit the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in
-Visit the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in
-Click on West Bengal Class 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page
-Click on West Bengal Class 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page
-Key in your login details and click on submit
-Key in your login details and click on submit
-Check the result and download the page
-Check the result and download the page
-Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.