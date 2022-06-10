West Bengal HS result 2022 will be declared today at 12 noon
The students who appeared for class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in
Following a long wait, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is finally all set to announce WBCHSE HS Results 2022 today on June 10. The West Bengal 12th result will be announced at 12 noon. Notably, the students who have appeared for class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.
Additionally, apart from the official website, the result for Class 12 can also be checked on wbresults.nic.in. As per the official notice, the students can view their result through online web portal, SMS and mobile app from 12 noon onwards instead of 11.30 am on June 10, 2022. The class 12 board results will be sent to the registered mobile number.
This is important to note that the WBCHSE class 12th result will be announced through a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the council. This year, WBCHSE Class 12 exams started on April 2 and ended on April 26, 2022 in the state.
As per the details shared by the WBCHSE, the board plans to hold a press meeting in the morning during which the formal or official declaration of West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2022 for all three streams is all set to be announced. Additionally, along with the formal declaration of the WBCHSE HS Results, the board officials will further share the important highlights for the WBCHSE 12th Result 2022. This would also include the overall pass percentage, pass percentage of girls and boys and district-wise performance.
Meanwhile, the examination was conducted offline by following all Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. Around 8 lakh students have registered for the examination this year. While in 2021, the West Bengal Class 12 result was announced on July 22.
A total of 819202 students had appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage is 97.69%. The interested students can check for more related details through the official site of WBCHSE.
