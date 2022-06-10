As per the details shared by the WBCHSE, the board plans to hold a press meeting in the morning during which the formal or official declaration of West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2022 for all three streams is all set to be announced. Additionally, along with the formal declaration of the WBCHSE HS Results, the board officials will further share the important highlights for the WBCHSE 12th Result 2022. This would also include the overall pass percentage, pass percentage of girls and boys and district-wise performance.