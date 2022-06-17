Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBJEE 2022 results declared: Here's is how to check, direct link

WBJEE will release JEE results on Friday at 4 pm
1 min read . 03:56 PM ISTLivemint

  • The candidates can check the results on WBJEE's official website of WBJEEB at 4 pm on Friday

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the results for this year's joint entrance exam. The candidates can check the results on its official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. at 4 pm on Friday. 

Here's how to check the results: 

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'WBJEE Result 2022'. (once declared on the website)

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your WBJEE Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference

