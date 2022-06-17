WBJEE 2022 results declared: Here's is how to check, direct link

WBJEE 2022 results declared: Here's is how to check, direct link1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
- The candidates can check the results on WBJEE's official website of WBJEEB at 4 pm on Friday
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the results for this year's joint entrance exam. The candidates can check the results on its official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. at 4 pm on Friday.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the results for this year's joint entrance exam. The candidates can check the results on its official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. at 4 pm on Friday.
Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'WBJEE Result 2022'. (once declared on the website)
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'WBJEE Result 2022'. (once declared on the website)
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.
Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.
Step 5: Your WBJEE Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Your WBJEE Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference
Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference