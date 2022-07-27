WBJEE ANM GNM 2022 result to be declared soon, final answer key released. Check details here1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
- Candidates who wrote the exam can check and download their results from the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery & General Nursing & Midwifery, WB ANM GNM is slated to release the examination result shortly. The official authorities have made no statement on this.
Candidates who wrote the exam can check and download their results from the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the final answer keys for the WB ANM GNM 2022 exam. "The final answer keys, after thorough post-examination internal review and review of candidates' challenges received are given below. Scoring and ranking of all candidates will be done based on these final answer keys." WBJEE said in a statement.
WBJEE final answer key 2022 is prepared by the board after considering the objections raised to the provisional answer key by the students.
The examination was held on 12 June this year.
WBJEEB ANM GNM Answer key 2022: Here's how to check answer key
1. Go to the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. On the appeared homepage, click on the WBJEE final answer key link
3. Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned above
4. WB ANM GNM 2022 answer key PDF will appear on the screen
5. Check the answer key
6. Take a print out for future references
