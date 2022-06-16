The results of the West Bengal State Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022 Results) are going to be published tomorrow. The results will be available from 4 pm.The results will be available on two official websites of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Board.

The two websites are: www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in. The results of the State Joint will be published in the form of Rank Card. The rank card will have candidate name, section, Date Of Birth, Application Number . The rank card of WBJEE-2022 can be downloaded from the Board's website (www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in). Rank Card can also be downloaded after 4 pm .

Eligibility criteria

Those candidates, who are appearing in both paper-I (Mathematics) and paper-II (Physics & Chemistry) are eligible for both General Merit Rank (GMR) as well as Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). For those candidates, who are only appearing in paper-II are eligible for PMR only and those who are appearing only in paper-I are not eligible for any rank.

WBJEEB will prepare merit ranks based on the candidates’ score in the Common Entrance Test. Individual candidates will be able to view and download his/her Rank Card, which will contain score and rank. Based on the papers (subjects) appeared for and the marks scored, two separate Merit Ranks shall be generated.

WBJEE 2022 Result: How to check

Candidates must visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)

Click on the link that states WBJEE 2022 Result available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials to view the result on the homepage.

Candidates must verify all the entered details and click on submit.

WBJEE 2022 Result will appear on the screen of the website.

Check your scores and download the result from the site.

Candidates can take a printout of the result for future reference.