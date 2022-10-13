New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Trinamool Congress legislator and former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the multi- crore WBSSC recruitment irregularities scam, the financial probe agency said in a statement today.

Bhattacharya was produced before the Special Court (PMLA) in Kolkata on 11 October which remanded him to ED custody for 14 days till 25 October.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had earlier arrested Partha Chatterjee, the then minister in the state government and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee on 23 July.

The ED has also filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused persons namely--Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee, Echhay Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Ananta Texfab Pvt Ltd, Symbiosis Merchants Pvt Ltd, Sentry Engineering Pvt Ltd, Viewmore Highrise Pvt Ltd and APA Utility Services-- in the case.

The special court took cognizance of the prosecution complaint on 19, September 2022 after finding that a prima facie case has been made out against the 8 accused persons.

The ED has already seized cash amounting to a total of Rs. 49.80 crore and gold & jewellery valued at more than Rs. 5.08 crore and provisionally attached properties worth Rs. 48.22 crore in the case taking the total seizure/attachment to Rs. 103.10 crore. Further investigation is under progress.