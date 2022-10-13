WBSSC scam: ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 04:36 PM IST
Bhattacharya was produced before the Special Court on 11 October which remanded him to ED custody for 14 days till 25 October
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Trinamool Congress legislator and former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the multi- crore WBSSC recruitment irregularities scam, the financial probe agency said in a statement today.