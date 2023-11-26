News
We aim to make India a tech export engine: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Gulveen Aulakh , Subhash Narayan 8 min read 26 Nov 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Summary
- In an extensive interview covering railways, information technology, and telecom, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spelt out the government’s vision on multiple fronts
NEW DELHI : In an extensive interview covering railways, information technology, and telecom, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spelt out the government’s vision on multiple fronts—from making India an export engine of indigenous technologies, to strengthening and expanding the railway network with the right technologies to ensure safe and efficient operations, to ensuring that regulation keeps up with technology and therefore the Digital India Bill, to planning for India to take the lead in 6G where standards are yet to be set. New financial incentives for the components ecosystem may also be considered going forward. Edited excerpts:
