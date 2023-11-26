We aim to make India a tech export engine: Ashwini Vaishnaw

What is the Railways’ plan of strengthening safety and security of operations after we saw three major rail accidents/derailments in the past few months?

In every aspect of Railway safety, in the past nine-and-a-half-years, we have invested huge amounts. Compared to the 2004-14 period, where the accidents on an average used to be more than 150 per year, the number has today come down to 47-50 per year. This is a big reduction. With regard to replacement of tracks, we did 7,000-odd km last year. We have introduced a practice called Rolling Block system where, like the developed world, we plan 12 weeks ahead for maintenance work. It has brought a fundamental change in our maintenance ability and quality. Regarding manpower, we have given close to 5 lakh employment in the past 9.5 years. We have done several technological infusions (such as) electronic interlocking of stations, which is one of the most important safety technologies. Interlocking on the entire network would be completed within three years. Then, with regard to our own train collision avoidance system Kavach, we have ramped up to a level where we can do about 2,000km a year now. In the last nine-and-a-half years, against the promise of investing ₹1 trillion on Railway safety, we have actually exceeded the target and invested ₹1.08 trillion. We have also taken Railway’s share in transportation to 29% and will take it up to 35% by 2030. Railways was investing (overall, including on safety) ₹30-35,000 crore annually before 2014. Now it is ₹2.4 trillion (in FY24 only). Under Prime minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, government focus has come back to Railways. That’s why we see the kind of investment, the kind of pace of work, the focus on safety and the focus on getting the right technologies.

